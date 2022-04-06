Madhuri Dixit's husband reviews EV, says he's impressed with user experience, price

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene on Tuesday reviewed his first electronic vehicle (EV) on Instagram.

Dr Nene said he was impressed with his purchase. "Just took our delivery of the first of many EV’s, right here in India. Am so impressed with the car, the charging infrastructure, and the ride," he wrote without revealing the brand and model.

In the video shared on Instagram, however, the EV bore the logo of Tata Motors.

Dr Shriram Nene said that with its "reasonable price", zero emissions and reliance on "foreign oil", the EV is a must try for all. "The user experience is amazing.... And all for a reasonable price. More importantly, it has zero emissions, built and designed in India, reduces our reliance on foreign oil," he wrote.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy," Nitin Gadkari said on March 30. He added that the Centre has initiated Rs 3,000-crore into the mission.

Meanwhile, from June 1, Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon. This initiative is being taken up by an EV charging startup ElectriVa, which has set up over 40 public charging stations in partnership with the three civic bodies.

The move is aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles and also to incentivise EV charging at public stations, authorities said.