What happened to Madeleine McCann? Julia Faustyna claims and other details explained

Feb 22, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Julia Faustyna is a 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished during a family vacation in Portugal more than 15 years ago.

An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann is counted among the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries, but internet sleuths are hopeful about a possible breakthrough in the case after McCann’s parents reportedly agreed to DNA test a woman who claims to be their daughter. According to the Daily Beast, Julia Faustyna is a 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished during a family vacation in Portugal.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann was just three-years-old when she vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

When Kate McCann checked on her children at around 10 pm on the night of May 3, 2007, she found her daughter had disappeared from her bed. The bedroom door and window were open.