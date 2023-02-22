What happened to Madeleine McCann? Julia Faustyna claims and other details explained

An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann is counted among the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries, but internet sleuths are hopeful about a possible breakthrough in the case after McCann’s parents reportedly agreed to DNA test a woman who claims to be their daughter. According to the Daily Beast, Julia Faustyna is a 21-year-old Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished during a family vacation in Portugal.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann was just three-years-old when she vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. She was in the same room as her twin brother and sister while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

When Kate McCann checked on her children at around 10 pm on the night of May 3, 2007, she found her daughter had disappeared from her bed. The bedroom door and window were open.

Madeleine’s disappearance stirred worldwide interest, with public claims of having spotted her stretching as far away as Australia, and brought the publication of books and television documentaries about the case.

Rewards for finding Madeleine reached several million dollars, but the British toddler has never been found, although more than one woman has claimed to be Madeleine in the last few years.

Julia Faustyna: the woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann

Julia Faustyna is a 21-year-old Polish woman who says she was kidnapped from Portugal as a toddler, according to the Daily Beast. Faustyna has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell in media reports.

Faustyna gained public attention after mounting an online campaign to prove she is Madeleine McCann. In a series of Instagram posts, the Polish woman documented several physical similarities between herself and the missing British toddler – including a brown smudge on both girls’ right irises.

Like McCann, Faustyna too had a coloboma in her right eye, which she says has faded with time. “I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth,” she wrote in one post. “I need to know the truth. I need DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine’s parents. Help me!”



However, there are concerns about the woman’s mental state.

“[Julia’s] mental health at this moment is not good,” spokesperson Dr Fia Johansson said in a video update posted on Faustyna’s Instagram page “@iammadeleinemccan”.

“To everyone interested in Julia’s search for answers, please understand we are in the middle of an investigation. This is a vulnerable woman seeking answers about her identity and her life… Her background was challenging and messy,” Dr Johansson said.

Latest developments in the case

A spokesperson for the McCann family said they will not comment publicly on the Julia Faustyna matter. However, a friend close to the family confirmed to The Daily Beast that McCann’s parents are willing to DNA test the Polish woman who claims to be their daughter.

“Thank you for suport! Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test,” Faustyna herself writes in her Instagram bio.

Last year, Portuguese authorities joined German prosecutors in declaring a convicted German rapist the prime suspect in her disappearance.

German police revealed in 2020 that the prime suspect was a child sex offender, already in jail in Germany, and that they believed he had killed her. The suspect was identified Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen who was in the Algarve in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies)