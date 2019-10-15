Made by Google 2019: Pixel 4 expected specifications, pricing details, where to watch live-stream

The wait is about to get over. Google is set to launch the Pixel 4 alongside other hardware at its ‘Made by Google 2019’ launch event. The Android flagship by Google has been a victim of a flood of leaks, based on which we know what to expect from the Google launch event.

The Made by Google 2019 launch event is scheduled to begin at 10 am EST (7.30 pm IST) in New York. As always, Google will host a live-stream of the launch event for its online viewers on its YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 4: Expected specifications, features and price

Design and Display

There are several reports out there revealing almost all the specifications of Google Pixel 4. We practically know all the possible specifications of the Pixel 3, including its expected price.

Based on several rumours and reports, Pixel 4 would have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Both the displays would have a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Pixel 4 is said to ditch the notch and instead have a thick bezel for housing the Project Soli chip for Motion sensing and face unlock feature.

Face unlock on Pixel 4 will have multiple sensors to identify a user’s face, including infrared, RGB and depth. Motion sensing, on the other hand, would allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

Google Pixel 4 Camera

In terms of optics, Pixel 4 is confirmed to get an upgrade with dual-cameras at the back. There are reports of the rear 12MP primary camera getting a faster f/1.73 aperture. Pixel 4’s camera is also said to get astrophotography features this year. The secondary 16MP sensor would have telephoto capabilities.

There are reports which suggest that three new features would be added to the Pixel 4’s camera. There will be a ‘Fast Motion Shot’, which, as the name suggests, would assist in taking photos of fast-moving objects. Users will have better control with separate sliders for brightness and contrast settings in the dual-exposure mode.

Pixel 4 could support up to 8x zoom. An alleged hands-on image of the Pixel 4’s camera UI shows the slider zoomed in all the way to 8x magnification. It is currently unclear if the zoom is optical, hybrid or digital.

For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera which would also be used for approving payments on the Google Play Store.

Performance Unit

Both the Google smartphones will get powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL reportedly include 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery with support for 18W charging, respectively.

Pixel 4 pricing and colour options

Pixel 4 is said to be priced at CAD 1049.95 (roughly Rs 56,300) and CAD 1199.95 (roughly Rs 64,400) for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Pixel 4 XL could be launched for CAD 1199.95 and CAD 1359.95 (roughly Rs 73,000) for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Google could launch the Pixel 4 in as many as seven colour options, namely 'Maybe Pink', 'Sky Blue', 'Slightly Green' and 'Really Yellow', alongside ‘Oh So Orange’, ‘Clearly White’, and ‘Just Black’.