Made by Google 2019 launch event: Google may launch these alongside the Pixel 4

Google is gearing up for the launch of a bunch of its products tonight at the Made by Google 2019 event. The company is confirmed to launch the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Alongside the Android flagship, Google could also launch and upgrade other smart products.

Google Nest Mini

Google is expected to upgrade the Google Home Mini speaker tonight. According to 9to5Google, the company is confirmed to launch the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) tonight.

The Nest Mini will have a similar form factor, if not identical, like the Home Mini. The smart speaker will have improved audio quality, including better bass. Even the maximum volume on the Nest Mini will be increased compared to the Home Mini. There will not be a 3.5mm stereo jack on the new smart speaker. Google is expected to launch the Nest Mini for $49.

Pixelbook Go

Google will also upgrade the Pixelbook at the event tonight. The new Pixelbook Go will come with a ‘handful of variants’, all with a 13.3-inch touch screen. The premium variants will have a 4K Molecular display, whereas the standard models would come with Full HD screens.

The laptop will have a scissor-switch keyboard and a textured bottom case.

As far as internals go, the Pixelbook Go will come in Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 configurations with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. For storage, there would be 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory on the Pixelbook Go. It will also have a Titan C chip, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth identical to Pixel Slate.

There will be two USB Type-C ports with LEDs on either side of the Pixelbook Go. For audio output, there will be front-firing speakers with improved sound quality and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Google will launch the Pixelbook Go in Just Black and Not Pink colours. The entry-level model is reported to start at $599 in the US.

Google Nest Wifi (2nd generation)

The Nest Wifi launching tonight will be an upgrade over the Google Wifi router launched back in 2016. According to the report, the Nest Wifi router will be slightly affordable than Google Wifi.

The new router will have ‘Nest Wifi Point’ beacons to extend the network’s range. These Wifi Points would also double as Nest Mini-like Google Assistant speakers.

Google will also launch a home network speed test feature alongside Nest Wifi for checking in on the network status on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. It would come in three colours — White, Blue and Light Brown.