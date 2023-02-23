Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun in intimate ceremony. See pics

Maanvi Gagroo married Kumar Varun in an intimate ceremony (Image credit: @maanvigagroo/Instagram)

Actor Maanvi Gagroo married Kumar Varun in an intimate ceremony on February 23. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family, Gagroo said as she shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram.

For her wedding, the TVF Pitchers actor wore a red saree from Shantanu Goenka, paired with a matching veil and polki jewellery from Mortantra. The groom, stand-up artiste Kumar Varun, looked dapper in a cream sherwani.

“In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way,” wrote Maanvi Gagroo as she shared four pictures from the wedding. “You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together,” she added along with the hashtag #KgotVi.



Colleagues from the film and television industry took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Pyaar ki jeet hui hai aaj (love has won)” wrote actor Sriti Jha, while Mallika Dua replied to Gagroo’s post with heart emojis. “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead,” wrote Mouni Roy. Comedian Kanan Gill said, “Love you both.”

Maanvi Gagroo rose to fame with her role in Disney Channel’s Dhoom Machao Dhoom. She went on to star in several web series and TV shows like Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please!

Gagroo had announced her engagement on Instagram last month without revealing the name of her fiancé. She shared a picture of her engagement ring with the hashtag #engaged. It was only on February 14, Valentine’s Day, that she posted a picture with Varun.