Ma Durga idol depicting Goddess as doctor killing coronavirus wins Shashi Tharoor’s praise

Even as the coronavirus pandemic threat looms large, Bengal has drowned itself in festivities to celebrate the annual Durga Puja festival. As the celebrations are being held amid the pandemic, one Durga Puja committee decided to install an idol of Goddess Durga depicting a doctor who is killing the virus ‘coronasur’.

This unique concept has taken social media by storm, garnering praise from all across the internet, including Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor.

The images of the unique idol were first shared by a Facebook user who identifies himself as Nittya Paul. According to his post, the Ma Durga idol was made in Siliguri, North Bengal, by an artist who goes by Jiten Paul. However, the origin of the idol remains disputed as some claim it is from Jharkhand, others have said it is from Kolkata, and with few other saying it is from Assam.

Regardless, the idol depicting Goddess Durga as a doctor wearing a lab coat and killing a novel coronavirus shaped Mahisasur with a syringe instead of a trishul (trident) has won the hearts of many.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

All the idols in the theme-based Durga Puja depict COVID-19 warriors. Ma Durga’s children Lakhsmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartik are depicted as other frontline warriors such as nurse, teacher, police officer, and cleaner, respectively.



Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

Sharing a picture of the Durga idol on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: “Brilliantly appropriate COVID-19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus!”