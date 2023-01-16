 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MA Chaiwali? This English postgraduate quit her job to run a tea stall in Delhi because...

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Sharmistha Ghosh's friend is also a joint partner in her tea stall and she pays her house help extra money to work at the stall.

Sharmistha Ghosh at her tea stall. (Image: brigadier-sanjay-khanna-209327188/Linkedin)

What made an English Literature postgraduate who was working in the British Council Library to open a tea stall? A dream to make it as big as Chaayos, she says. Sharmistha Ghosh runs a small chai stall on wheels called Raydee in Delhi Cantonment’s Gopinath Bazar. Her story was shared on LinkedIn by a user who just happened to spot Ghosh, and said he was “pleasantly surprised to see a smart English speaking woman” run a tea stall.

Brigadier Sanjay Khanna’s LinkedIn post with a photo of Ghosh at her stall is now viral with over 31,000 “likes”.

Khanna was out to have tea when he started a conversation with Ghosh about why she quit her job to run a tea stall.

“She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over,” Khanna wrote in his post. Chaayos is a national brand that sells tea and snacks.

Ghosh’s friend Bhavna Rao is also a joint partner in the small business. Ghosh pays her house help extra money to work at the stall.