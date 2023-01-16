MA Chaiwali? This English postgraduate quit her job to run a tea stall in Delhi because...

Sharmistha Ghosh at her tea stall. (Image: brigadier-sanjay-khanna-209327188/Linkedin)

What made an English Literature postgraduate who was working in the British Council Library to open a tea stall? A dream to make it as big as Chaayos, she says. Sharmistha Ghosh runs a small chai stall on wheels called Raydee in Delhi Cantonment’s Gopinath Bazar. Her story was shared on LinkedIn by a user who just happened to spot Ghosh, and said he was “pleasantly surprised to see a smart English speaking woman” run a tea stall.

Brigadier Sanjay Khanna’s LinkedIn post with a photo of Ghosh at her stall is now viral with over 31,000 “likes”.

Khanna was out to have tea when he started a conversation with Ghosh about why she quit her job to run a tea stall.

“She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over,” Khanna wrote in his post. Chaayos is a national brand that sells tea and snacks.

Ghosh’s friend Bhavna Rao is also a joint partner in the small business. Ghosh pays her house help extra money to work at the stall.

“They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back,” Khanna says.

On why he shared Ghosh’s story, Khanna says: “I feel that there is nothing to be called low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others.”

He added: “I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run.”

He also added that he is sharing Ghosh's photo and her journey on social media with her permission.