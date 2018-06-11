Luxury car or posh home? Here's what Elon Musk bought after selling his first company

Elon Musk in a recent tweet talked about a dilemma he had after selling his first company back in 1999.

The billionaire genius was caught between buying a luxurious home in Palo Alto and a McLaren F1 car. Not surprisingly, he chose the McLaren F1, which he reckons is the best car ever.

To be sure, Musk did buy a condo, one that was small and way cheaper than his new car. He also invested a large chunk of the profit in another startup venture.

Musk's first company was Zip2 Corporation, the web's first version of the Yellow Pages, which he started in 1995.

The tech entrepreneur had dropped out of graduate school when he was just 24, and launched Zip2 Corporation, a dotcom media company that supplied maps and business directories to online newspapers.

In 1999, Musk sold the company to computer manufacturer Compaq for $307 million. This was apparently the largest amount ever paid to an internet company at the time.

In the same year, after having sold Zip2, Musk used $10 million from the proceeds of the sale to found online financial-services company X.com, which later went on to become the now-popular PayPal.