Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lunar missions: ISRO gets patent to manufacture 'moon soil'

The simulant prepared by ISRO is akin to the regolith, which is a loose unconsolidated rock that settles on the bedrock of the lunar highland region, which can be used to improve the mobility of the rover or to study lunar soil.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Surface of the Moon (NASA)
Surface of the Moon (NASA)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has secured a patent for its method of producing highland lunar soil simulant or "moon soil". It is made using similar rock samples found at the Sittampundi Anorthosite Complex, located 67 km from Salem in Tamil Nadu.

A Business Standard report said the simulant prepared by ISRO is akin to the regolith, which is a loose unconsolidated rock that settles on the bedrock of the lunar highland region, which can be used to improve the mobility of the rover or to study lunar soil. It could also help with experiments and researches on ways to construct structures on the Moon's surface and make progress in lunar locomotive engineering.

The space agency had to prepare an artificial moon surface while preparing for Chandrayaan-II to test the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. The procedure they chose for it covered all requisite aspects such as bulk chemistry, mineralogy, and geo-mechanical properties and also turned out to be cost-effective and reproducible.

The patent filed by the Indian space agency for their method of manufacturing was granted by the Indian Patent Office on May 18.

ISRO claimed in its patent application said: "Most future missions propose for a soft landing on the lunar highland region. Hence there is an urgent need for a bulk quantity of lunar soil simulants that represent the highland lunar crust. The ISRO simulant is exclusively manufactured to represent the lunar highland region and should also be useable in diverse lunar applications to provide the lowest possible risk."

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #Moon mission

