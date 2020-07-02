App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lunar Eclipse July 2020 | Thunder Moon eclipse date, time and visibility in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse of July 5 will take place in broad daylight from 8.37 am on July 5, and be most prominent at 9:59 am before ending at 11.22 am

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The world witnessed the first penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 on January 10, followed by the one on the intersecting night of June 5-6, and now a third one awaits us on July 5, 2020.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the three celestial bodies — Moon, Sun and Earth — are not perfectly aligned with each other. Meaning, the Moon will move through the faint, outer part of the shadow cast by the Earth or the penumbra. The other types of lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse.

Close

July 2020 Chandra Grahan time and visibility:

related news

Unfortunately, this year’s third penumbral lunar eclipse aka Thunder Moon Eclipse will be visible only from some parts of the world, which does not include India.

The penumbral lunar eclipse of July 5 will be clearly visible from most parts of North and South America and Africa, but not India. The eclipse will take place in broad daylight from 8.37 am on July 5, and be most prominent at 9:59 am before ending at 11.22 am. The entire phenomenon will last for around 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Why is it called Thunder Moon Eclipse?

According to Maine Farmer’s Almanac, a full moon in July is called the ‘Buck Moon’, which is also called the ‘Thunder Moon’ because thunderstorms are frequent during this time. Since the July 5 lunar eclipse takes place on a full moon night, this eclipse is being called the Thunder Moon Eclipse.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Lunar Eclipse 2020 #Lunar eclipse India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.