Lunar Eclipse 2023: What time will it be visible in India, why is it unique?

The entire duration of the penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse will be 4 hours 17 minutes 31 seconds.

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on May 5 as the three celestial bodies- Earth, Sun and Moon- align in the same straight line. The event will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse as the moon passes through the Earth's penumbra, the outermost area of its shadow.

This eclipse will be different to the traditional lunar eclipse in which the moon passes through the Earth's umbra, which is the darkest part of the planet's shadow.

What time will the Lunar Eclipse be visible in India

The lunar eclipse will start at 8:44 pm and the Moon will reach the maximum phase of the eclipse at 10:52 pm. The penumbral eclipse will end at 1:01 am on May 5-6.

Which other countries and cities will witness the Lunar Eclipse?

Some of the other parts of the world that will get to witness the lunar eclipse include most of Asia along with Australia and New Zealand and eastern half of Africa. Few leading global cities that will get to witness the eclipse are Cairo, Melbourne, Moscow, Athens, Beijing, Johannesburg, Bangkok and Dhaka.

As per the MP Birla Planetarium, all phases of the lunar eclipse from start to end can be seen from the whole of India.

The next penumbral eclipse is scheduled to happen on March 25, 2024.

