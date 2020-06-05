Lunar Eclipse 2020: Time of Chandragrahan in India on June 5, where to watch it live and other details

Lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible on the intervening nights of June 5 and June 6, from most parts of the world, including India. The second lunar eclipse of 2020 is a penumbral lunar eclipse, and is also referred to as the Strawberry Moon eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth places itself between the Sun and the moon. Besides India, people from most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica will be able to experience this spectacle.

The total duration of the lunar eclipse on June 5 is expected to be around 3 hours and 18 minutes. However, the best time to watch it will be around 12.54 am. Astronomers expect this Chandra Grahan to safe to watch with naked eyes. So no special glasses will are required.

Here are answers to all your questions on the Chandra Grahan today.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

This will be a penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon will move through the faint, outer part of the shadow cast by the Earth or the penumbra. The other types of lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse.

Today's Lunar Eclipse time in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6, meaning it will last about three hours and 18 minutes.

Best time to watch the eclipse

The Strawberry Moon – thee name by which most astronomers are referring to it -- will be best visible at 12.54 am, when the shadow cast by the earth will be the darkest.

Why is it called the ‘Strawberry Moon’

The full moon in June is called the ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it coincides with wild strawberry harvesting season in North America.

Who can see it

The lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible to countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, including Eastern Africa, Europe, the Middle East, most of Southern Asia, and Australia. It will also be visible from parts of South America, the Pacific, and Antarctica.

The lunar eclipse, which is called Chandra Grahan in India, will also be visible from all parts of India.

How to watch Chandra Grahan live

Eclipses are usually visible with naked eyes and no special equipment is required for the same. Nonetheless, a binocular or telescope does give a better view. However, during penumbral eclipses, only a faint shadow of the Earth is cast on the moon, and it becomes difficult to observe the colour variation.

Where to watch the moon eclipse live

A penumbral lunar eclipse is often difficult to detect with naked eyes since the Moon only grows a shade darker. However, you can watch the celestial phenomenon unfold on several popular YouTube channels such as Slooh and the Virtual Telescope .

