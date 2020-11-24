Lunar eclipse 2020: Last Chandra Grahan of year on November 30; check timings, other details

The last lunar eclipse 2020 will take place on November 30. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2020.

Lunar eclipse 2020 in India date and time:

The November 30 Chandra Grahan will last for more than four hours. As the Moon will be below the horizon this time, it will not be visible from India. However, the penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to begin at shall begin at around 1:04 pm local time. It will be at its peak at 3:13 pm and end at 5:22 pm.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Moon, the Sun, and the Earth align. When the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, it is called a lunar eclipse. There are three kinds of lunar eclipses, namely, total eclipse, partial eclipse, and penumbral eclipse. The November 30 lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one. Notably, the other four lunar eclipses of 2020 –on January 10, June 5, and July 4 -- were also penumbral lunar eclipses.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun gets partially blocked by the Earth and sunlight does not reach the Moon. During a penumbral eclipse, only the outer shadow of the Earth (the penumbra) is cast on the Moon.

Notably, the last celestial event of the year 2020 will be the December 14 solar eclipse. It will be a total solar eclipse and the second solar eclipse of the year. The previous one occured on June 21, 2020.