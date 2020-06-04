App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Here's all you need to know

The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will start at 11.15 pm on June 5 and end at 2.34 am on June 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Piqsels.com)
Representational Image (Piqsels.com)

The second lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be visible on the intersecting nights of June 5 and June 6, from most parts of the world, including India.

It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6, meaning it will last about three hours and 18 minutes. It will be visible at its full stage (the darkest) at 12.54 am.

This will be a penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon will move through the faint, outer part of the shadow cast by the Earth or the penumbra. The other types of lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse.

Close

Also read: Lunar eclipse 2020 | Best time to watch second ‘Chandra Grahan’ of 2020 from India

related news


 However, a penumbral eclipse is often difficult to detect with naked eyes since the Moon only grows a shade darker.


This does not mean you would not be able to catch the celestial phenomenon as it unfolds. Several popular YouTube channels such as Slooh and the Virtual Telescope are known to host live streams of eclipses. Astronomer Gianluca Masi may also be broadcasting the June 5 lunar eclipse live from his YouTube channel.

Two more lunar eclipses are lined up this year; one in July and the other in November, both of which are also penumbral eclipses.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #lunar eclipse #Lunar Eclipse 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.