Lunar Eclipse 2020: Here's all you need to know

The second lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be visible on the intersecting nights of June 5 and June 6, from most parts of the world, including India.

It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6, meaning it will last about three hours and 18 minutes. It will be visible at its full stage (the darkest) at 12.54 am.

This will be a penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon will move through the faint, outer part of the shadow cast by the Earth or the penumbra. The other types of lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse.

However, a penumbral eclipse is often difficult to detect with naked eyes since the Moon only grows a shade darker.





