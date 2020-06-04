Lunar eclipse 2020 | Best time to watch second ‘Chandra Grahan’ of 2020 from India

We are set to witness the second lunar eclipse of the year 2020 on the intersecting night of June 5 and June 6.

Just like the first eclipse of the year that occurred on January 10, the upcoming one will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is usually hard to distinguish from a full moon with naked eyes.

Astronomers across the world have termed the upcoming lunar eclipse as the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

The lunar eclipse, referred to as "Chandra Grahan" in India, will be visible in Asia, Africa, most parts Europe, Australia, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

The lunar eclipse will start at 11.15 pm Indian Standard Time on June 5, 2020, and last for three hours and 19 minutes. It will end at 2.34 am IST on June 6, 2020, but as per timeanddate.com, it will be visible at its full stage (darkest) at 12.54 am.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the latter. There are three types of lunar eclipse: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s umbra (complete shadow) is not cast on the moon and only the penumbra (the diffused, peripheral shadow) covers the natural satellite.

Two more lunar eclipses are lined up this year – one in July, the other in November. Both of these will also be penumbral eclipses.



