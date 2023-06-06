CEO sacks employees for chasing thieves out of a store

The decision caused outrage over the internet who felt that the employees deserved to be given a warning first before losing their jobs. But Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald stood by it.

Two staff employees working for athleisure brand Lululemon were sacked after they intervened during a shoplifting incident. The incident took place in a store near Atlanta when the workers confronted three masked robbers and chased away them from the store.

The two employees, identified as Rachel Rogers and Jennifer Ferguson, informed news outlets that they knew about Lululemon's policy and were released without severance.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft.

Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and center. It’s only merchandise at the end; they’re trained to step back, let the theft occur, know that there’s technology and cameras and we’re working with law enforcement," McDonald told CNBC.

The staff workers at Lululemon are called "educators" and McDonald said that they are given training to take a step back.

"We train them to step back. It’s about their safety, and we take that policy seriously because we’ve had instances—and we’ve seen in other retailers instances—where employees step in and are hurt or worse, killed," he said.

In an earlier statement to Insider, the company had said that employees are told to call 911 when required.

"Employees are able and instructed to call 911 when needed, and that was not the cause of termination in this case," the statement said.