Lucky to detect problems in Chandrayaan-2: ISRO sources

As the country waited with bated breath to witness history take shape once again, the launch of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second moon mission, was called off at the last moment. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) later informed that there was a technical snag in the rocket, which was not functioning as per the parameters laid down.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, hours after the mission was called off temporarily, sources at the national space agency informed that they got lucky with detecting the anomaly before the rocket -- GSLV Mark III -- could launch. Thanks to this, the rocket and the satellite both are safe now.

The GSLV Mark III ‘Bahubali’ rocket, which will be carrying the orbiter, lander, and the rover was supposed to take off at 02:51 am on July 15 from the country’s only launch site – Sriharikota – located in Andhra Pradesh. However, at exactly 56 minutes to the scheduled launch time, the countdown clock was stopped short.

Dubbing it the “right decision”, ex-ISRO man Ravi Gupta told ANI: “We could not have taken any chance in such a big mission. Several rounds of testing are performed for every part. Every movement needs to be monitored every second.”

ISRO has mentioned that a committee is now trying to find out what exactly went wrong so that the glitches can be worked on. However, the process will take at least a week, as the entire rocket will have to be dismantled and the fuel loaded in Bahubali rocket taken out “to get to the root of the problem”.

The space agency reportedly has time until the month end to fix the snag after which the mission will have to be launched again.

Four suitable periods were slated for the launch in July – first two on July 15 and 16, the other two on July 29 and 30, during the new moon.

Costing Rs 978 crore, Chandrayaan II is considered to be a rather cost-efficient lunar mission as compared to similar projects undertaken by other nations. ISRO scientists have been toiling day and night since 2008 to make this mission a success as it will make India the first country to land on the lunar south pole, dubbed the dark side of the Moon.