Lucky Ali says land mafia illegally entering his Bengaluru farm: 'My family, small children are alone'

Singer Lucky Ali on Sunday alleged that land mafia is encroaching his farm in Bengaluru, and that they are “forcibly and illegally” entering the property, and sought help from the police. He shared the text of his complaint letter to the Karnataka police chief.

“My farm which is a trust property located in Kenchenahalli, Yelahanka, is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore land mafia,” Lucky Ali wrote in the letter, the text of which he shared on Facebook.

Ali alleged that they are “forcibly and illegally” coming inside his farm and that they are refusing to show the relevant documents. He said his family has been in possession of the land for the last 50 years.

“My family and small children are alone on the farm,” he said, adding that he could not meet the state police chief before leaving for Dubai where is his currently for work.

The singer urged the police to take action before a court hearing on December 7.

In 2014 too, he had approached the police in Bengaluru, saying his life is under threat from the land mafia. He had filed two complaints after a group of men allegedly barged into his house and threatened his staff.

Ali had told CNN-News18 that he had plans to set up a music school on that piece of land. His father, actor Mehmood, wanted to set up a rehabilitation centre for war veterans on a part of the land.

Moneycontrol News

