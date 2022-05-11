Lucknow Super Giants fans can now meet their favourite players on metaverse. Here's how

Lucknow Super Giants may have faced a massive setback with its loss to Gujarat Titans in the last match, but fans of the franchise have something to look forward to -- a chance to meet their favourite cricketers on metaverse.

Lucknow Super Giants's associate partners Gigabyte Technology and its gaming brand 'AORUS' have launched a metaverse of the franchise. "The first-of-its-kind for sports in India, this move will help the team and fans get even closer," the partners said in a statement.

According to them, the platform will serve as a one-of-a-kind experience for fans unable to visit the stadium to watch the Lucknow Super Giants play in IPL 2022.

The experience apparently features a virtual creation of a cricket stadium with a curved facade and a spiral walkway at the front. There are also designed panels along the stadium's internal walls, where fans can view player stats and try on their jerseys in their metaverse avatars.

A handful of lucky fans will also get to meet their favorite players in the virtual world, Gigabyte Technology said in a statement.

Read more: What is a Metaverse and why is everyone talking about it?

"We at Gigabyte are very excited about the metaverse project in partnership with Lucknow Super Giants and XRC. We will be bringing to fans an immersive experience that will enthrall them for sure," Sunil Grewal, Director, Gigabyte India, said.

Apart from being one of the two new teams in IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants, however, is not the only franchise which has turned to metaverse to connect with their fans.

The other team to debut this season -- Gujarat Titans -- had also launched their fan engagement platform or the 'Dugout' in Metaverse ahead of the IPL season, in February. The team had in fact revealed their logo in the virtual world.

Titans, as fans of the team are referred to, were welcomed into the metaverse by avatars of skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra and opening batsman Shubman Gill.