'Never took a leave for 21 years, worked 15 hours a day from day one': L&T chairman AM Naik

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman AM Naik, who has worked with the conglomerate company for 60 years, revealed that a secret to his long and successful career was that he reinvented himself every three years.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, the 81-year-old said, "I transformed myself every three years, depending on the situation."

Recollecting his time in college when he was taunted by a professor for barely attending classes, Naik added, "When I was a student, I would keep busy with all other activities. You will be shocked to know that I hardly attended classes. The professor used to taunt me in the class; he would say that there is one man who got a good percentage in SSC but that doesn't mean he will do well in college. He would say that and look at me."

Things, however, changed once AM Naik graduated and it was time for a transformation. "The day I walked out of the gate, I told myself that student life is over and now I must work on corporate life. I changed from a man who hardly attended classes to a person who never took a leave for 21 years and worked 15 hours a day from day one."

Giving a peek into how his dedication to work affected his personal life, Naik said that his wife would be alone at home while he worked late at the L&T office. "Many times I would miss the last bus at 12 midnight. I slept on my office table," he told Moneycontrol.

"Then Mr Baker, who recruited me, gave me a scooter after two years. He fought hard to get me a car early. All this happened because I made myself valuable to the company in whatever I do. I loved what I was doing; I wanted to build a platform that will help the country in nation-building."

Naik, who was the force behind many of L&T’s diversifications, is set to step down from his post on September 30 but will continue to be the chairman of employees’ trust of L&T.

