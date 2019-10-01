LPG cylinder price increased again - here are the latest rates

The price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased for the second consecutive month on October 1. The price of LPG cylinders was increased by 2%, i.e., Rs 15 per unit.

Therefore, a non-subsidised cylinder weighing 14 kilos will now cost Rs 630 in Kolkata, Rs 620 in Chennai, Rs 605 in Delhi, and Rs 574.50 in Mumbai as per IOCL's website. The revised prices will be effective from October 1 itself as all state-run cylinder sellers announce revised prices at the beginning of every month.

Last month, the price of each non-subsidised LPG cylinders was Rs 590 and Rs 562 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. However, these were also revised prices, as there was a similar hike of 3%, ie., Rs 15.50 per cylinder last month as well.

As of now, Indian households are provided with 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each, at a subsidised rate, every year. Further purchases require the consumer to bear the entire market retail price.

Notably, there are reports of a probable shortage of LPGs as there were drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks ago. There are rumours that this might have affected India’s LPG supply adversely, resulting in the steep rise in non-subsidised LPG prices. However, fuel companies have junked all such speculations reports.

Trashing the reports, Indian Oil said: “There are media reports of a possible LPG cooking gas crunch in the country in the festive season ahead. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) would like to clarify that, contrary to such reports, they are fully equipped to meet the enhanced LPG demand through both indigenous sources as well as imports.”