Low inoculation levels leave Africa at a higher pandemic risk

Per a group of 112 African nations and almost 25 international organizations, low inoculation levels in Africa may lead to the snowballing of various vaccine-evading variants and mutants of the Covid-19 virus, in the continent, further worsening the pandemic. Recently, a severe third wave of infections gripped the African nations, as a new South African variant named C.12 emerged.

The relevant study of genomes, encompassing 33 African nations and two “overseas territories”, was published in the journal Science and was done in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention.

It tracked the evolution of the pandemic across the continent, along with the emergence of so-called Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest. One of those variants studied, beta, had spread around the globe earlier this year and had reportedly rendered some vaccines partially ineffective. The variant, first identified in South Africa, had reached as far north as DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) owing to the rail, road, and sea infrastructure of the continent.

Slow vaccination rollouts in the African nations pose a serious challenge to global efforts to combat the pandemic. Currently, just 3.2% of Africa’s 1.2 billion people have been fully dosed. In comparison, other continents have fared better, with more than half of the population of the US and over 60% of people living in the European Union receiving complete vaccinations.

The study also linked the introduction of the virus in Africa via Europe with major hotbeds being South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya - countries that are well and strongly connected to the world outside. Conversely, African variants were also found in widespread numbers in Europe.

With just over 200,000 deaths and under 8 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Africa CDC, the situation might seem okay on the surface. But the word of mouth and limited testing suggests a far higher figure. In South Africa alone there have been more than 250,000 excess deaths. The study, one of the first major works in understanding the continents genomic structure identified two variants in West Africa and East Africa, namely B.1.525 and A.23.1, highlighting the need to contain them.

Per the scientists, “There is strong evidence that both of these VOIs are rising in frequency in the regions where they have been detected, which suggests that they may possess higher fitness than other variants. Although more focused research on the biological properties of these VOIs is needed to confirm whether they should be considered VOCs, it would be prudent to assume the worst.”

The sheer scale of Africa also means that the rapidly evolving virus could turn into a global problem in no time. “It is our moral duty to try to protect Africa and the world, said Túlio de Oliveira, a bioinformatics professor associated with the study.