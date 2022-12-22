Love beyond borders: Australian man travels to MP to marry mechanic’s daughter

(Representational image)

A cross-border love story from a small town in Madhya Pradesh is winning hearts on the internet. Ash Haunschild, an Australian man, travelled to India earlier this month to marry Tabassum Hussain, the daughter of a cycle repairman from a small town called Manawar in MP’s Dhar district. The two had met while Hussain was studying in Australia.

According to news reports, Tabassum Hussain’s father Sadiq Hussain runs a small cycle repair shop. In 2016, Hussain received a scholarship of Rs 45 lakh from the Madhya Pradesh government for further studies and the following year, she moved to Brisbane, Australia.

It was in Australia that she met Haunschild, who was her senior in college. The two started dating and eventually got married in court on August 2.

In December, Haunschild travelled to India for a formal marriage ceremony and to meet Hussain’s family. The two tied the knot on December 18 – much to the joy of their families. Their wedding was attended by several locals from the town.

Asked what he liked about India, Haunschild said he enjoyed Indian food. “I liked Poha, jalebi and daal bafla. Indian food has a good taste. I would love to try other dishes,” he said.