Louis Vuitton launches new Horizon wireless earbuds for $995

Moneycontrol News

The technology market is seeing innovative and feature-rich products being released by manufacturers who are charging a premium to users. Smartphones from companies like Apple and Samsung have already crossed the $1,000-mark whereas the accessories surrounding these premium phones cost as much as half of the price. A luxury fashion retail house has jumped into the league of premium headphones and has released wireless headphones that cost almost 1,000 USD.

French fashion house Louis Vuitton (LV) has announced the launch of a new pair of earbuds for the fashion conscious audiophile. Named as the Louis Vuitton Horizon, these pair of wireless headphones cost $995 and feature the company’s iconic LV monogram. The company has partnered with a New York-based audio company Master & Dynamic to launch the premium earbuds.

These ‘new’ earbuds are nothing but the Master & Dynamic’s MWO7 earbuds which were launched last year. The horizon is the exact same device with a Louis Vuitton logo and features a custom 10mm high-performance Beryllium drivers. The battery life of these earbuds in about 3.5 hours. The biggest difference here between the two earbuds is that the MW07 would cost you $299 whereas the same earbuds with an LV logo would cost you about $600 more.

If you are one of those who is a member of the Louis Vuitton fandom, you can go ahead and buy these earbuds. But if you are looking for wireless earbuds that offer great sound and user experience, there are many other brands out there that fill in your requirements list and charge you far less. Other than the MW07, Apple offers the AirPods at $159 (Rs 15,000 in India) which is rumoured to get an upgrade this year. Bose SoundSport is another option available for around 17,000 in India. Samsung sells the Gear IconX in India for Rs 13,900 while Jabra, one of the leading headphone manufacturers offers the Elite 65t for around the same price tag.