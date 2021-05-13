MARKET NEWS

Lottery Sambad Result May 13: ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. While the second prize is Rs 9,000, the third and the fourth prize is Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The fifth prize is Rs 120 and the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' are announced every Thursday at 4 pm (Representative image)

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery on May 13 at 4.00 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. While the second prize is Rs 9,000, the third and the fourth prize is Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The fifth prize is Rs 120 and the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' are announced every Thursday at 4 pm.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery—lotterysambadresult.in.

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 13.5.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

> Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad #west bengal
first published: May 13, 2021 08:57 am

