Lost job in the perfect storm? Here’s how to get back on your feet fast

The coronavirus could not have come at a better time to India! A stagnant economy, increasingly sanitised data, ballooning unemployment, decreasing industrial output, shambled unorganised sector, and on top of it all, the plan to allow non-Indians to migrate to the country that has one of the highest poverty in the world (According to the PM, 80 crore people will get government food till November 2020).

A perfect storm in every sense to blame it all on the pandemic.

For many enterprises too this seems like a panacea for their ills. Their inefficiencies and sluggish growth have been evident in quarterly results. How much cost can one cut? The competitive landscape has changed, and disruption by upstarts has impacted traditional businesses.

In April 2020, India’s unemployment rate reportedly shot up to an all-time high of 24 percent, as compared to an average peak of 8 percent. Remember, this was just at the beginning of the lockdown and did not include the unorganised sector job losses. Media houses and retailers have started the layoffs, without a severance pay or mandatory 90-day notice in many cases.

For media companies the writing has been on the wall for some time, with print media reading habits changing rapidly. For them this was a perfect storm or an excuse to layoff just as airlines did in the USA post 9/11. We will probably see more layoffs in the days to come as existing reading habits shift to digital mode.

Not all job losses are due to the pandemic for sure. Yes, revenues are down, but then the companies had benefited hugely from the very employees who have been fired now for putting in their sweat and blood for a decade or more.

The huge cash reserves some of these companies have, which are not reflected in any balance sheets, could have been used for supporting the employees in a crisis.

But that is not in the soul of a capitalistic world that believes in “maximising shareholder value”. They use the cash reserves to buy back shares so that they can increase the net worth of the shareholders.

In 2019, over 60 Indian companies opted for stock buyback. NIIT, Thomas Cook, Emami and Sun Pharma are some of the companies proposing to buy back stock in 2020.

Had they been following a “maximising shared value”, they would have avoided massive layoffs. Those companies that used debt to buy back shares would see massive erosion of shareholder wealth.

If you have lost your job, or almost became redundant, because of this perfect storm, don’t panic, it’s not your fault. Instead, think what you can do to survive in a market that has a sudden excess supply, and getting flooded with more every coming month.

What can you do to find the next job? As an expert famously said, “You have to stop thinking like an advertiser and start thinking like a data scientist.”

We researched with several mid- and top-level executives who have lost jobs in the past and now, and here are a few findings for the benefit of a larger community of perfect storm victims. These are beyond the conventional networking tips, impactful CVs and so on.

- Establish your personal brand. A business editor who lost his job just before the pandemic lockdown started off a blog to air his opinion and insights on economy and business. You can start with your area of expertise. People who we connected with have done this in areas as diverse as technology, B2B, culinary skills and event management. You can also tie up with organisations in your specialised area for developing content for them, as they all need it in the digital era. There are several blogging platforms that allow free launch and you can use tools such as WordPress, and give it a name that is professional and serious.

Start sharing your blog link with prospective employers to make suitable impact. Use WhatsApp and other social media to promote the same. Be consistent in terms of frequency, acquire new skills and broaden your areas of expertise, connect with other industry experts, build conversations, and expand the blog to e-newsletters.

- Enhance your Twitter skills: At this moment, Twitter is your biggest social media ally than even LinkedIn is. Construct your purpose statement if you have not done that already. Start your tweets around the purpose and passion. Follow and tag the industry leaders in your field and also potential employers, or clients if you decide to become an entrepreneur. Latch on to other experts with below 30k followers (and certainly not 300k) to get noticed by them and their followers.

Identify up to five huge-reach Twitterati and develop a rapport with them. Research their interests and see the alignment with your purpose. Create conversations around job losses and what ought to have been done, for instance, and don’t just share self-centred content. Share less links and follow back people liberally.

- Start Zoom webinars as a meeting ground. Several people have done this either with their alma mater or other groups. Latch on to old connections and either be part of a panel or start your own new ideas and bring in partners. Ask the host or other participants to market the webinar in their circles for increasing the headcount.

Experiment with charging a small fee in due course. Ensure that the webinar addresses a genuine issue for the target audience and not run-of-the-mills topics we see a lot today. The differentiation will help you stand out with the potential employer.

M Muneer is a global expert columnist and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, an innovative consulting firm delivering measureable results to clients.