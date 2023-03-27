Passenger opens plane’s emergency door before takeoff, arrested

All passengers on the flight had to be de-boarded and put on another flight. (Representational image)

A passenger at the Los Angeles airport opened a plane's emergency exit door before takeoff, activating the emergency slide and compelling the crew to return the aircraft to the gate and deplane travelers, CBS News reported. He was arrested later.

The incident took place at city's international airport, on the morning of March 25. Just as the Delta Airlines plane to Seattle was moving away from the gate, a passenger opened one of the emergency exit doors and stepped out.

Because of that, the plane had to return to the gate.

"The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement," Delta Airlines said in a statement. "Customers are being re-accommodated on a new aircraft and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans."

Later, the LA Airport police joined the investigation. They, in turn, notified the FBI about the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also conducting an inquiry.