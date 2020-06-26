L’Oréal to use 100% recycled plastic for packaging by end of 2020

L’Oréal, the largest cosmetic company in the world with 1.5 billion consumers, on Friday unveiled a sustainability programme called L’Oréal ‘For the Future’, and laid down the Group’s ambitions for 2030.

To begin with, the company will use 100 percent recycled plastic for packaging by the end of 2020. This means that all PET bottles will be made out of PCR.

PCR, or Post-Consumer Recycled or Post Consumer Resein, products are made by recycling plastic from discarded materials from households, institutions, and commercial and industrial facilities. PET, or Polyethylene Terephthalate, is the chemical name for polyester. It is a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic.

Its India plan is to become carbon-neutral across all sites (factories, R&I centres, offices) by 2021. Carbon-neutral sites essentially use 100 percent renewable energy.

L’Oréal India had already reduced the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from factories by 58 percent, while nearly doubling production, by the end of 2019.

“Eighty percent PET bottles were made from 100 percent PCR in 2019. By end- 2020, all PET bottles would be 100% PCR-based,” said Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO, L’Oréal.

The company's new sustainability programme applies to all brands like Lancôme, Armani and Garnier.

L’Oréal India has been following a sustainability programme throughout its value chain, from factories (Pune & Baddi, H.P.), office sites and research & innovation centres (Mumbai & Bengaluru).

Carbon-Neutral

The cosmetic company intends to become carbon-neutral across all sites in India by 2021.

“Tackling the environmental impact of the company’s plants and distribution centres was the most obvious first step, and a necessary one, to the transformation process. This first phase is nearly completed,” said Alexandra Palt, L’Oréal Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

Since 2005, the Group has reduced the CO2 emissions of its plants and distribution centers by 78 percent in absolute terms, exceeding its initial target of 60 per cent by 2020, while production increased by 37 percent over the same period.

At the end of 2019, L’Oréal had 35 carbon-neutral sites, including 14 factories.

“By 2025, L’Oréal wants all of the Group’s manufacturing, administrative and research sites to use 100 percent renewable energy,” Palt added.

Product Labelling

L’Oréal has developed a Product Environmental & Social Impact Labelling mechanism. The labelling will include a score on a scale from A to E, with “A” considered the “best in class” in terms of environmental impact.

This method was endorsed by independent scientific experts and data have been verified by Bureau Veritas Certification, an independent auditor. The labels and scores will be accessible on product web pages.

Garnier hair care products will be the first brand to bear the labelling in 2020. This will be extended to other brands and product categories.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

By 2030,100 percent plastic in L’Oréal products will be either from recycled or bio-based materials, and the company will reduce greenhouse gas emission by 50 percent per finished product, compared to the scenario in 2016.