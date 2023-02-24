 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looking to make Hyderabad world’s 'health-tech Mecca': KTR

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Telangana has set the target to take the value of the lifesciences ecosystem to $250 billion by 2030, the minister has said

The Telangana government would work on a programme to position the capital city Hyderabad as the “health-tech Mecca” of the world, information technology and industries minister KT Rama Rao said on February 24.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 20th edition of Telangana's flagship industry event, BioAsia 2023, Rao, better known as KTR, said the state has been a frontrunner in identifying the importance of life sciences, pharma and development of holistic healthcare.

“With our vision to develop, promote and propagate an enabling ecosystem, we are proud to state that Hyderabad is the only city in the country that has an ever-growing Genome Valley, an expanding Medtech Park and an upcoming Pharma City, which will be the world’s largest,” he said.

Telangana had set a target to take the value of the lifesciences ecosystem to $250 billion by 2030, the minister said.