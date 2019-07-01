Looking to buy a premium smartphone? These five flagships are among the best

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | There was some debate as to the last phone on this list. And, while the Pixel 3 XL, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Galaxy Note 9 were all considered, we simply had to go with the Mate 20 Pro. Undoubtedly the best device 2018 had to offer; the Mate 20 Pro uses a 7nm SoC that can easily compete with any of the 2019 handsets on our list. In terms of display, camera and battery life, the Mate 20 Pro delivers some of the best-in-class results. Now, you could wait till the end of the year for the Mate 30 Pro, but if you need a premium smartphone right now, this is definitely one of the best you can get.