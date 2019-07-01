Looking to buy a premium smartphone? These five flagships are among the best

Samsung, Huawei, Apple and surprising, OnePlus all the make the cut for best premium smartphones in 2019. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | The first and most obvious choice to our list of over-the-top smartphones is the Galaxy S10 Plus. When it first launched, the Galaxy S10 Plus debuted as one of the most impressive smartphones, and it still retains that reputation till date. The S10 Plus features a triple camera setup on the back and two cameras on the front. Samsung’s flagship handset also gets one of the best displays ever seen on a smartphone. Get all the details on the S10 Plus here. 2/5 Huawei P30 Pro | While the P30 Pro isn’t an obvious choice, it might just be the best on this list. The P30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup, and it might very well be the best on a smartphone if DxOMark is to be believed. While performance, display and battery life are exceptional on the P30 Pro, this phone is undoubtedly a dream for any photographer. If you’re hesitant about Huawei’s revoked Android license, the P30 Pro isn’t one of those devices which will be affected by the ban and will continue to receive Android software and security updates. Want to know more about the P30 Pro? 3/5 iPhone Xs Max | If you can’t get over Apple’s ecosystem or simply love iPhones, the Xs Max is the most over-the-top Apple smartphone you can buy. The Xs Max combines excellent camera quality with a beautiful display and outstanding performance. While the price of the Xs Max does seem a bit too over-the-top, if you’re an Apple user and cannot do without iOS, this is the best phone you can buy. 4/5 OnePlus 7 Pro | A year ago, no OnePlus handset would have made this list. But the OnePlus 7 Pro deviates from the traditional flagship killers of the past. The 7 Pro offers a full-blown premium smartphone experience. From the incredible performance to the A-grade display, the OnePlus 7 Pro can go head-to-head with the best. One area where the OnePlus 7 Pro may fall short against the competition is in camera performance. Check out our full review of the device here. 5/5 Huawei Mate 20 Pro | There was some debate as to the last phone on this list. And, while the Pixel 3 XL, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Galaxy Note 9 were all considered, we simply had to go with the Mate 20 Pro. Undoubtedly the best device 2018 had to offer; the Mate 20 Pro uses a 7nm SoC that can easily compete with any of the 2019 handsets on our list. In terms of display, camera and battery life, the Mate 20 Pro delivers some of the best-in-class results. Now, you could wait till the end of the year for the Mate 30 Pro, but if you need a premium smartphone right now, this is definitely one of the best you can get. First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:31 pm