you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Looking forward to coming to India, we’re on our way': President Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also reached Ahmedabad, is expected to receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)

US President Donald Trump will arrive in India on February 24. Hours before his arrival in Ahmedabad, Trump showed his excitement by tweeting a message in Hindi.

Trump tweeted, “हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!”, which translates to “We look forward to coming to India. We are on our way, we will meet everyone in a few hours.”

POTUS is expected to land at 11.40 pm at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Ahmedabad and is expected to receive the US President and the First Lady.

Before leaving for Ahmedabad, PM Modi had tweeted, “India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.”



First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Narendra Modi #Trump India visit #World News

