'Looking forward to coming to India, we’re on our way': President Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of arrival

US President Donald Trump will arrive in India on February 24. Hours before his arrival in Ahmedabad, Trump showed his excitement by tweeting a message in Hindi.



हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Trump tweeted, “हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!”, which translates to “We look forward to coming to India. We are on our way, we will meet everyone in a few hours.”

POTUS is expected to land at 11.40 pm at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Ahmedabad and is expected to receive the US President and the First Lady.



India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!

Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

Before leaving for Ahmedabad, PM Modi had tweeted, “India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.”