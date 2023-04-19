'Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar': Man's placard during IPL match goes viral

Trying to find an affordable house to rent in Bengaluru has become an uphill task as the city witnesses a large-scale reverse migration. Many hopeful tenants have resorted to increasingly desperate measures in their quest to find a good rental in the Silicon Valley of India – like putting up posters advertising their kidney for sale or, more recently, holding placards during an IPL game.

A Twitter user named Atin Bose was photographed holding a poster during a Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match advertising his need for a house to rent. “Looking for a 2BHK in Indiranagar,” his placard read. The picture was taken at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

“Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities,” Bose wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter.

Indiranagar is among the upscale neighbourhoods of Bengaluru where rents have skyrocketed and finding a property has become next to impossible. Moneycontrol spoke to several local brokers who all said the same thing: no new inventory is available in Indiranagar.

The issue of rising rent is coupled with insanely high security deposits. At present, security deposits in Indiranagar range from five months’ rent to as high as 10 months’ rent. A 2BHK or 3 BHK will hence have a security deposit between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakhs depending on the rent.

Another man recently went viral for his dark humour after failing to find an apartment in Bengaluru. Ramyakh Jain put up a poster offering his left kidney in exchange for a house.

“The demand is so high that once I have identified an apartment for rent, by the time I pay the token money to book it, someone else has already taken it,” Jain said.

