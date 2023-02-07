Looking back at the 1999 Turkey earthquake that killed over 17,000

The Turkey earthquake of 1999 was one of the deadliest and most destructive earthquakes in the country's history. On August 17, 1999, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmit in the northwestern region of Turkey. The earthquake lasted approximately 45 seconds and caused widespread damage across the Kocaeli province of the country.

The earthquake resulted in the death of approximately 17,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured and made homeless. Many buildings in the affected area, including homes, schools, and hospitals, were severely damaged or completely destroyed. The quake also disrupted essential services such as water and electricity, adding to the difficulty of the rescue and recovery effort.

A tsunami was also caused due to the deadly earthquake in the Gulf of Izmit that killed 155 people and caused damage to the naval base. The earthquake also sparked a fire at the Tüpraş petroleum refinery.

The Turkish government and international organizations responded quickly to provide aid and support to the affected population. Emergency medical teams were deployed to the region, and temporary shelters were established for those who were homeless. In the aftermath of the disaster, efforts were made to rebuild homes and infrastructure, and provide psychological support to those who were affected by the trauma of the disaster.

The Turkey earthquake of 1999 was a reminder of the devastating impact that earthquakes can have on communities. The tragedy highlights the importance of preparedness and the need for increased investment in disaster risk reduction and mitigation measures. Turkey was hit by another catastrophic earthquake on February 6 this year leaving over 5,000 dead in the country and neighbouring Syria. Thousands are still missing under the rubble and many are gravely injured. Related stories MPC may hike repo rate by 25 bps, change monetary policy stance to neutral

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says 323 people joined earnings call: ‘Highest in all calls’ The first and the most powerful was of 7.8 magnitude that lasted over 90 seconds. A 7.5 magnitude quake struck a bit later while another 6.0 earthquake hit the middle-eastern countries hours later. Another 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey today.

Moneycontrol News