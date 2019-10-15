Look up! A ‘Hunter’s Moon’ adorns the night sky

It is a good time for stargazers and sky watchers to pull out their binoculars and telescopes. The Hunter’s Moon is adorning the night sky for three consecutive days.

While it first appeared on October 13, the last full Hunter’s Moon will be visible on October 15.

What is a Hunter’s Moon?

The first full moon that appears in October is called the Hunter’s Moon. It not only has significance in several tribal and ancient cultures, but is also considered to be of immense importance in astrology.

The special full moon derives its name from the Native Americans, who would find this time the best to go hunting before the harsh winters set in. The Hunter’s Moon always succeeds September’s Harvest Moon.

Before humans started using electricity, natural light was required for hunting and gathering. So, after the full moon in September -- when the natives would harvest their crops -- animals would visit the fields looking for leftovers and scraps. This, accompanied by the bright full moon, gave hunters the added advantage of hunting deer and other animals even in the dark without venturing into the depths of the forests.

Sometimes the Hunter’s Moon can also fall in November, depending on the dates of the Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumn equinox). The former is known by several other names such as the Dying Grass Moon (considering the impending winters), Travel Moon, Blood Moon.