'Look at that angel': Elon Musk shares pic of 3-year-old son posing in front of giant X logo

X AE A-XII was born on May 4 in 2020.

Elon Musk surely knows how to make headlines. But, this time it is not for more changes in X (formerly Twitter), his feud with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg or his famous yet sometimes controversial remarks. Well, the billionaire took to X to share a cute picture his son X AE A-XII standing in front of a large X logo. And obviously, the post has gone viral online.

Musk shared the post yesterday and since then it has accumulated 70.1 million views and 970K likes. The post featured an adorable picture of his 3-year-old son smiling and touching a large X logo behind him.

See the post here:



Needless to say that the image garnered a lot of reactions from social media users as well.

“Oh, look at that angel,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Adorable! Children are treasures. Protecting them is our top priority.”

“The encounter of bb (X) with X X.X = 2X,” a third user chimed in. A fourth user remarked, “Lil X next to the X! This is awesome.”

The Tesla chief doesn’t shy away from sharing pictures of his toddler on the microblogging site. In another post from earlier this month, Musk called his son his “sparring partner”.



Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner pic.twitter.com/bifsH2Mejs

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, X AE A-XII was born on May 4 in 2020. He is Musk’s first child with Canadian musician Grimes. The couple also welcomed a daughter in 2022 and named her Exa Dark Siderael Musk.

The SpaceX CEO also has twins with Shivon Zilis who were born in November 2021. In addition, he has five children with Canadian author Justine Wilson.