Long weekends 2022: Full list to plan your leaves, travels, holidays

Long weekends 2022

Making plans for travels, festivals or holidays did not go exactly as planned for most of us in the last two years, thanks to the pandemic. Now, with COVID-19 cases on the surge again, resuming what was once considered normal seems uncertain. However, looking out for long weekends well in advance could help us plan better for the year, be it travel or just spending some quality time with our loved ones without leaving the city.

Here is the full list of long weekends in 2022 to help you plan the year better:

While January has weekends that include New Year's Day, Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Lohri and the Republic Day weekend, in February, you can make a long weekend of February 26, 27 and 28 by taking a leave on February 28 (Monday). March 17 and 18 (Thursday and Friday) cover the Holi celebrations, giving a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

In April, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday-Easter together make for a long weekend. In May, there's Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3 (Monday) and Buddha Purnima on May 16 (again a Monday). There seem to be no holidays,except for the weekends, in June.

In July, Rath Yatra falls on July 1 (Friday), giving the possibility of a long weekend. The month of August has three long weekends because of Muharram on August 8 (Monday), Raksha Bandhan on August 11 (Thursday) and Independence Day on August 15v(Monday). In September, you can make a long weekend out of Onam on September 8 (Wednesday) if you can manage to take a day's leave from work on September 9 (Friday).

In October, apart from the Dussehra holidays on October 3, 4, 5 (Monday to Wednesday), there is Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Sunday). Diwali is on October 24. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 8 (Tuesday). In the next month, Christmas falls on a Sunday. New Year's Eve is a Saturday.