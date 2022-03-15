London Tube station gets Bengali signage. What Mamata Banerjee said
The Bengali signage was introduced at the Whitechapel Station tube station in London.
PTI
March 15, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee welcomed the addition of the Bengali signage at the London tube station.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took pride in the signage of a London Metro station in Bengali and said it it signifies the importance of the language. "Proud to note that the London
Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global importance and strength of the 1,000-year old language Bengali
," the Chief Minister tweeted.Mamata Banerjee
further said, "It underlines that the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is a victory of our culture and heritage."