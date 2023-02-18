 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Posted in 1916, letter delivered to London address over a century later

Feb 18, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

The letter finally reached its destination in 2021, to the home now occupied by a millennial theatre director.

A lost letter, found after 100 years, reveals a fascinating story. (Image credit: @The Norwood Society /Twitter)

This is the stuff that plays are made of. A letter sent from Bath to London in 1916 arrived more than a century late, to the apartment of a millennial theatre director.

Its intended recipient was a woman named Katie, the wife of a prominent stamp dealer of that time, according to the South London-based Norwood Society. The letter was written to Katie by a family friend who was on vacation in Bath.

In it, the writer, identified by the BBC and The Guardian as Christabel Mennell, told her friend she was feeling "miserable here with a very heavy cold".

The letter carried King George V's stamp and a postmark of Bath.