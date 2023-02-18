Posted in 1916, letter delivered to London address over a century later

A lost letter, found after 100 years, reveals a fascinating story. (Image credit: @The Norwood Society /Twitter)

This is the stuff that plays are made of. A letter sent from Bath to London in 1916 arrived more than a century late, to the apartment of a millennial theatre director.

Its intended recipient was a woman named Katie, the wife of a prominent stamp dealer of that time, according to the South London-based Norwood Society. The letter was written to Katie by a family friend who was on vacation in Bath.

In it, the writer, identified by the BBC and The Guardian as Christabel Mennell, told her friend she was feeling "miserable here with a very heavy cold".

The letter carried King George V's stamp and a postmark of Bath.

While the Royal Mail said it was uncertain what happened with the letter after it was posted, Stephen Oxford, a history magazine editor, told The Guardian it was likely lost at a sorting office.

Oxford said the sorting office is being redeveloped after years so it's likely that someone found the letter hidden or fallen behind furniture.

Officials sent it to the original intended address -- Crystal Palace. In 1916, it was a large Victorian home. Now, it is an apartment building.

One of the building's residents -- 27-year-old Finlay Glen -- got the letter in 2021.

Glen told The Guardian he was "mystified" upon receiving the letter. He added that he and his partner held on it, trying to decipher its contents.

Later, they handed it over to the Norwood Society, the local history society, in hopes of finding some answers. And they did .

“I had no idea that so many people would find it so interesting," Glen said.

In the UK, opening letters not addressed to you can be a crime, the BBC reported. But Glen said since the letter was so old, he thought it fair to open it.

"If I've committed a crime, I can only apologise," he told the BBC.