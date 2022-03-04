UK couple claim neighbour installed mannequin in his window to stare into their bedroom

A couple in London moved a court, complaining that their neighbour's window offered a clear view of their top floor. To unsettle them even more, he installed a mannequin there, they said. (Representational image)

A couple in the United Kingdom took their neighbour to court for invading their privacy by having a window facing their bedroom and putting a mannequin there, which gives an impression that someone is watching them, The Independent reported.

The couple, Rosie Taylor-Davies and Christopher, who live in Richmond Hill in London, argued before a High Court judge that their neighbour Simon Cook's window should have had obscured glass in accordance with local council guidelines.

According the Independent, the council had exempted Cook from the rules since his window faced the sky. He then opted for clear glass.



But the couple said that since their neighbour's house, situated on a slope, is higher than theirs, the window offered a clear view into their top floor, which also has a shower cabinet.

The couple said they had to change behind a bookshelf and live in darkness to avoid being seen from their neighbour's window.

To make matters worse, Cook put up a mannequin in the window to unsettle them, the couple claimed, according to The Independent.

"(The mannequin) serves to give the impression, as presumably he (Cook) intends, that there is a person at the window overlooking their property and invading their privacy,” the couple's lawyer Stephen Whale argued before the High Court. “It only adds to their distress.”

The judge who heard the case acknowledged that Cook had not taken his neighbours' privacy concerns seriously, The Independent reported. However, she said, there was no obligation on Cook to obscure the window pane.