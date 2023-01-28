Attending Lollapalooza India? Know about traffic, parking and prohibited items

Lollapalooza India: Attending the festival? Read about what's allowed and what's not (Image credit: LollaIndia/Twitter)

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is making its Asia debut with a two-day show in Mumbai. The Lollapalooza India music festival will take place on January 28 and 29 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Enthusiasm among attendees is naturally at an all-time high, given the exciting lineup that includes the likes of Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon, Diplo and Prateek Kuhad, among others.

If you are attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai, read this before you plan your day:

What items are prohibited at Lollapalooza India?

Festival organisers have released a list of items that will not be allowed inside the venue. There will be no lockers available at the venue, so make sure you don’t carry these items when going for Lollapalooza:

Flasks or concealed bottles of any kind

Blades, knives, scissors, weapons or sharp objects of any kind

Professional video or audio recording equipment, megaphones, music instruments or noise makers

Vapes and e-cigarettes

Lasers or pocket lasers, markers or pens

Glass items – including makeup and perfume bottles

Deodorants, perfumes, spray paint or any other kind of aerosol

Any form of narcotics or banned substances

What items are allowed at the venue?

Festival organisers have asked attendees to avoid carrying bags, especially large ones. If you must carry a bag, make sure it is a small, single compartment bag like a sling, tote or handbag.

You can carry an empty and transparent refillable bottle

Will there be parking space available at Lollapalooza India?

There is no parking available at the venue, so plan your travel accordingly. Organisers have asked Lollapalooza India guests to use public transport as much as possible.

There is limited parking space available near Worli Dairy, which is close to the venue. You can use the Park + app to book a parking spot. Shuttles will be provided from the parking lot to the nearest venue drop off point.

A large number of visitors and vehicles are scheduled to visit Mahalaxmi race course on 28/01/2023 (Sat) and 29/01/2023 (Sun) between 12.00hrs to 22.00 hrs.

In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, following measures have been put in place. pic.twitter.com/nuJfwJbaVq