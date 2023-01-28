Lollapalooza 2023: Check Mumbai traffic restrictions for the music festival

Mumbai is hosting Asia's first ever Lollapalooza music festival this weekend, which thousands are expected to attend.

The two-day extravaganza began at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28. Keeping in mind the rush of concertgoers, the Mumbai Police have issued a set of traffic-related guidelines as follows:

1) Traffic will be allowed only one way on the Babasaheb Vichare Marg (Bodyguard lane), from Keshavrao Khade Marg to the Regional Transport Office

2) The Gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade road will be closed for traffic.

3) Taking u-turns is not allowed on the stretch between Haji Junction and Mahalaxmi Station. 4) Vehicles coming to Mahalaxmi Race Course from Worli and Pedder Road will move ahead to Mahalaxmi Station, to turn right on to Saat Rasta junction or to Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat marg. Related stories ‘Trial By Fire’ | Abhay Deol: ‘I stay away from the spotlight. Maybe that’s why I was attrac...

Windows-powered data centres still vulnerable to CryptoAPI bug, says Akamai Lollapalooza India 2023 next weekend: Venue, ticket prices, line-up 5) Vehicles travelling from Rakhangi Junction to Mahalaxmi Race Course and straight to Haji Ali can move as such. Vehicles dropping visitors at Mahalaxmi Race Course will be allowed to enter gate 2 and take the road back to Mahalaxmi Station through gate 7. 6) No parking will be allowed on the roads around Mahalaxmi Race Course, Senapati Bapat Marg and Keshavrao Khade marg. 7) Heavy vehicles from Haji Ali will not be allowed on the Keshavrao Khade Road from c-junction to Mahalaxmi station. About Lollapalooza India Lollapalooza 2023 will bring together artistes from myriad genres--indie, techno and electronic dance music (EDM), among others. The festival will feature over 40 acts, including American pop rock band Imagine Dragons, dream pop group Cigarettes After Sex, rapper AP Dhillon and Indie folk artiste Prateek Kuhad. Tickets to attend the festival on one of the days cost Rs 7,499 each. VIP tickets for one day, which allow access to elevated viewing areas and exclusive bars, cost Rs 14,499 per person. Tickets for both the days cost Rs 12,000 (general) and Rs 23,000 (VIP access).