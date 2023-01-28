 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Lollapalooza 2023: Check Mumbai traffic restrictions for the music festival

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Lollapalooza India 2023 is underway at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. The two-day festival will feature over 40 acts, including Imagine Dragons.

Lollapalooza is in Asia for the first time ever.

Mumbai is hosting Asia's first ever Lollapalooza music festival this weekend, which thousands are expected to attend.

The two-day extravaganza began at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28. Keeping in mind the rush of concertgoers, the Mumbai Police have issued a set of traffic-related guidelines as follows:

1) Traffic will be allowed only one way on the Babasaheb Vichare Marg (Bodyguard lane), from Keshavrao Khade Marg to the Regional Transport Office

2) The Gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade road will be closed for traffic.