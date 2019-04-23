Lok Sabha Polls 2018: Lady doctor confident of defeating Mehbooba Mufti at her home turf

Dr Ridwana Sanam is fast becoming a face to reckon with in Jammu and Kashmir. A 35-year-old physiotherapist based in Gurugram, she decided to embark on a career of politics recently and is now all set to challenge People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti at her home turf -- Anantnag.

The doctor is among the 18 candidates who are contesting elections from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in three rounds, starting Tuesday. She is contesting as an independent candidate and will be the second woman to be in the poll fray after Mehbooba Mufti.

So what motivated her to take the big step?

She said, as per a report by DNA, “I am a self-motivated person. My cousin was jailed in Dehradun for 15 days after the Pulwama attack; the political system could not help us bring him back earlier although he was innocent. I realised it is now a matter of dignity. The youth need a youth leader. I thought I could fill the gap and start inspiring the youth to start contesting Assembly polls.”

Notably, Ridwana is the daughter of Abdul Kabir Pathan, a former MLA of the National Conference. Pathan had defeated Mehbooba's mother Gulshan back in 1996, in Assembly polls.

Confident of defeating Mehbooba, she recounted how her father had no money when he fought elections against the ex-CM’s mother, who belonged to an affluent family. That apart, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was also campaigning for her; yet, her father won by 16,000 votes.

Ridwana’s campaign is focused on women. In fact, when she was addressing a rally in Anantnag recently, a group of women gathered and sang a Wunwun (Kashmiri folk song) for her, praying for her poll victory.