App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2018: Lady doctor confident of defeating Mehbooba Mufti at her home turf

She is among the 18 candidates who are contesting elections from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in three rounds, starting Tuesday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

Dr Ridwana Sanam is fast becoming a face to reckon with in Jammu and Kashmir. A 35-year-old physiotherapist based in Gurugram, she decided to embark on a career of politics recently and is now all set to challenge People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti at her home turf -- Anantnag.

The doctor is among the 18 candidates who are contesting elections from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in three rounds, starting Tuesday. She is contesting as an independent candidate and will be the second woman to be in the poll fray after Mehbooba Mufti.

Dr Ridwana Sanam (Image: KRV Physiotherapy/Facebook)

So what motivated her to take the big step?

related news

She said, as per a report by DNA, “I am a self-motivated person. My cousin was jailed in Dehradun for 15 days after the Pulwama attack; the political system could not help us bring him back earlier although he was innocent. I realised it is now a matter of dignity. The youth need a youth leader. I thought I could fill the gap and start inspiring the youth to start contesting Assembly polls.”

Notably, Ridwana is the daughter of Abdul Kabir Pathan, a former MLA of the National Conference. Pathan had defeated Mehbooba's mother Gulshan back in 1996, in Assembly polls.

Confident of defeating Mehbooba, she recounted how her father had no money when he fought elections against the ex-CM’s mother, who belonged to an affluent family. That apart, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was also campaigning for her; yet, her father won by 16,000 votes.

Ridwana’s campaign is focused on women. In fact, when she was addressing a rally in Anantnag recently, a group of women gathered and sang a Wunwun (Kashmiri folk song) for her, praying for her poll victory.

 
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Anantnag #General Elections 2019 #Jammu and Kashmir #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Indian Battle Ships Take Part in Chinese Navy's Biggest Fleet Review, ...

Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena

TMC 'Goons' Hack Congress Worker to Death Outside Bengal Booth, 2 Inju ...

Floods, Mudslides Kill 23 in South Africa; Rescue Operations Underway

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam wil ...

Donald Trump to Make State Visit to UK in June on Queen Elizabeth's In ...

New Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Launched in India at Rs 2.93 Lakh

Fly to Balakot, See With Your Own Eyes: Devendra Fadnavis Proposes to ...

SC Transfers ex-MP Ateeq Ahmad to Gujarat Prison For Assaulting Busine ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial indepen ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.