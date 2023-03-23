 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Locks of Beethoven's hair provides clues to his death

AFP
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The researchers analysed eight locks of hair said to be from Beethoven and determined that five of them were 'almost certainly authentic'.

Beethoven battled gastrointestinal problems at various times of his life as well as jaundice.

Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna nearly 200 years ago after a lifetime of composing some of the most influential works in classical music.

Ever since, biographers have sought to explain the causes of the German composer's death at the age of 56, his progressive hearing loss and his struggles with chronic illness.

An international team of researchers who sequenced Beethoven's genome using authenticated locks of his hair may now have some answers.

Liver failure, or cirrhosis, was the likely cause of Beethoven's death brought about by a number of factors, including his alcohol consumption, they said.