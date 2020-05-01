App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown impact | From May 4, Doordarshan to extend e-learning facility for five more standards in Bihar

Doordarshan has been holding virtual classes for standards nine and 10 since April 20. However, from May 4, such classes will also be held for standards six, seven, eight, 11, and 12 in Bihar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India continues for two more weeks with strict orders for all educational institutes to remain shut, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has decided to offer online academic sessions for five more classes.

To help students overcome the academic loss due to the nationwide lockdown, the Doordarshan (DD) channel started holding virtual learning classes for standards nine and 10 from April 20.

However, from May 4, such classes will also be held for standards six, seven, eight, 11, and 12 in Bihar. Technical support for the execution of the same will be provided by UNICEF, Bihar, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Nipurnh Gupta, Communication Officer, UNICEF Bihar, said they are helping by converting the study materials of the different standards into a digital format.

Gupta added: “Analyzing the target audience, television is a better medium for digital classes than mobile in the state. Majority of the students, especially in high school, may not have access to smartphones or parents could not afford the additional cost of internet recharge. Those students who have access to smartphones, Unnayan App will be complementary in their online learning as it gives a platform to students to discuss queries and solve doubts with subject experts.”

The online classes conducted by BEPC for the students of classes six, seven, eight, 11, and 12, will be telecast on Doordarshan from 9 am to 12 pm every day.

As official data, there are 75 lakh students enrolled in classes six to 12 in Bihar’s government and government-aided schools.

Kiran Kumari, Programme Officer, BEPC, said the virtual classes are being held to ensure that the syllabus can be covered even if schools are not in session, and also to keep students engaged in academic activities till the lockdown is in place.

She also informed that the slots on Doordarshan for the virtual classes have been booked for a month now, which is subject to extension, depending on the lockdown situation.

First Published on May 1, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus lockdown #Doordarshan #online classroom

