Liz Truss is the shortest-serving PM in UK history. The PMs she beat are...

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history when she announced her resignation 24 hours after she told the British parliament that she is "not a quitter".

With this, Truss beat former British Prime Minister George Canning who died of tuberculosis 119 days into the job on August 8, 1827. Another Prime Minister who barely scraped past a year on the job was Sir Alec Douglas-Home. He rose to the position in October 1963 and lasted only 363 days into the job.

Truss on Thursday announced an end to her time in office — after just over six weeks on the job as criticism mounted after a tax-cutting mini budget unraveled last month, sent markets into freefall.

In her statement, Liz Truss said she had come into the office at a time of great economic and international instability, adding: "I recognize, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

She added that she met with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and they have agreed to a leadership election to be held within the next week.

"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security," Truss stated.

But, going by the sentiments expressed on social media, it is a general election that Britons want, and not a Tory leadership election.

The next election in Britain is due by January 2025 at the latest, with the government able to decide if and when to trigger a contest prior to that.

