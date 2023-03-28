 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Living in the US? Indian IMF employee shares 6 'life hacks' to save money

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

An Indian IMF employee living in Washington DC has shared six ways to help you save money if you have recently moved to the US.

Buying the right kind of groceries can help you save money (Representational image)

Living in the US can be expensive if you’re a migrant or a student – the cost of groceries, transport and other essentials can add up pretty quickly to burn a hole in your pocket. There are, of course, certain ways to save money if you’ve moved to the US recently. Vatsal Nahata, a US-based Indian, has shared six “life hacks” that can help you save money if you are living in the United States of America.

After graduating from Delhi’s prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce, Nahata moved to the US to pursue higher education at the Ivy league Yale University. He found a job at World Bank after graduating before eventually quitting for the International Monetary Fund – a job which took him to Washington DC. Over the years he spent in the US, Vatsal Nahata found several ways to save his hard-earned dollars which he has now shared in a LinkedIn post.

His first tip – be careful about the groceries you buy. 85% of items in American grocery stores are filled with processed chemicals, he warned, saying it contributed to rampant obesity in the country. Nahata advised his readers to spend $2 to $3 dollars extra on buying high-quality milk, breads, cereals and yogurt instead of stuff that is filled with added sugars, high sodium and other harmful ingredients.

His second piece of advice – get a credit card as soon as possible because having a good credit history is very important in the US. “Even if you're only spending $10 per month through the credit card, it is still worth enrolling for one. The best option would be to get a credit-builder card from Chase/Wells Fargo,” he said, adding that he would share a separate post on how to hack the points system in the US.