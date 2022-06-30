Little girl sings Ukraine’s national anthem while getting bandaged in moving video

A little girl in Ukraine is being praised for her bravery after she was filmed singing the national anthem of her country while getting her leg bandaged at a hospital. Where most young children would cry on being injured, this resilient little girl only smiled bravely and sang Ukraine’s national anthem while healthcare workers bandaged her left leg.

The video was shared by politician Anton Gerashchenko on Twitter, who in turn credited it to Viktor Pashula. He tweeted the video while praising the unidentified girl for her ‘unbreakable’ spirit.

“Unbreakable. A little girl sings Ukrainian anthem while she getting her bandages,” tweeted Gerashchenko.

Exactly when and where the undated video was filmed could not be ascertained, although viewers on social media speculated it was taken after Russia invaded Ukraine, setting off a war that has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions others.

In the comments section, people showered praise on the young girl, who appears to be hardly older than four or five years.

“God bless this child. The Ukrainian spirit will never be broken,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the moving clip.

“Bravery is instilled in Ukrainians at such a young age,” said another, while a third wrote: “What an absolute champ. Get well soon little Ukrainian hero.”

Russia pressed on with its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Thursday after NATO branded Moscow the biggest "direct threat" to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's beleaguered armed forces, news agency Reuters has reported.

The Russian invasion that began on February 24 has destroyed cities, killed thousands and sent millions fleeing. Russia says it is pursuing a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of an unprovoked, imperial-style land grab.

(With inputs from Reuters)